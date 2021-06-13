Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Starwood Property Trust worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

