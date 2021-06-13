Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 39,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 125,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

