Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

