Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $508.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.14. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

