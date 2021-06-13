Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

