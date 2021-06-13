Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 116,096 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

STX stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

