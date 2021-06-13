Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 174,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

