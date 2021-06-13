Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,916 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $465.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

