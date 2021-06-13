Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $880.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $840.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

