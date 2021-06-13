Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 150,719 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,719 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

