Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.09 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

