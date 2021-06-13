Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AEDFF opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.26. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

