Aeon Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $10,717.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00666311 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

