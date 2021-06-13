Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ARPO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.