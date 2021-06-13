Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.94 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $49.68 million and $7.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,293.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00326907 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036583 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,220,165 coins and its circulating supply is 338,399,222 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

