Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000.

AEVA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,221. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

