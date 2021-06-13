Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.98 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.