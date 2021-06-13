AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AGCO worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

