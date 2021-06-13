ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in May

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

