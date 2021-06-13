AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.