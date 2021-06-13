Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $57.74. 561,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,233. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

