Agrello Price Tops $0.0923 on Major Exchanges (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Agrello has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

