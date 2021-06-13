AI Doctor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,328.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.66 million and $146,328.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

