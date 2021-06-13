AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in May

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

