Aigang (AIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $56,521.87 and $11.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

