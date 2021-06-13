AirSwap Market Capitalization Hits $21.51 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

