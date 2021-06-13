Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Hits $191.74 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Akash Network has a market cap of $191.74 million and $1.49 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00008429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00164817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.01116266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,965.97 or 1.00261189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 141,500,872 coins and its circulating supply is 63,413,122 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.