Akroma Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,102.40 and $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

