Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,911,731 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALG stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

