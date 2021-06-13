Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $65.48 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

