Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $170.18 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

