Alchemint Standards Market Cap Reaches $135,406.12 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $135,406.12 and $23.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00172058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00195157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01105863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,033.31 or 0.99926453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

