Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $142,283.51 and $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00162246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00186336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.01075487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,150.80 or 0.99672587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

