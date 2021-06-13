Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Hits $2.46 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $2.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00336472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00213738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

