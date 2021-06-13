Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.65.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $181.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $182.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

