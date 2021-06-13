Algorand Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $135.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00222760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.00 or 0.03125499 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,557,608,206 coins and its circulating supply is 3,078,745,725 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

