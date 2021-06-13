Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.