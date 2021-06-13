Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
BABA traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
