Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and QNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.32 $45.53 million $2.22 18.52 QNB $51.19 million 2.67 $12.08 million N/A N/A

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegiance Bancshares and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.76%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 23.60% 7.98% 0.99% QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16%

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats QNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 28 offices, including 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

