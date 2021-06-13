Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

