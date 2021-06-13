Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 21,663 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

