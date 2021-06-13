Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,685 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.02% of Chemung Financial worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.00 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

