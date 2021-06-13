Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,700 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tronox worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

