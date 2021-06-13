Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.