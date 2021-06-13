Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,043,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,135.43 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,177.17.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

