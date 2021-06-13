Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIII stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

