Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

