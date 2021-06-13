Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.00 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

