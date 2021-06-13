Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.23 Million Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Matthews International worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Matthews International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

