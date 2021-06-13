Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,958,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EC stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

