Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $61,166,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

In other news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

